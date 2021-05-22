Kutcho Copper (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. 42,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 67,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCCFF)

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, focuses on expanding and developing the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project (Kutcho Project). Its Kutcho project consists of 1 mining lease and 55 mineral exploration claims covering an area of 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Kutcho Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kutcho Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit