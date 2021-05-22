KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Pareto Securities Analysts

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) has been given a €76.00 ($89.41) price target by Pareto Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 1.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KWS. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €72.50 ($85.29).

Get KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of KWS opened at €76.80 ($90.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €59.00 ($69.41) and a one year high of €80.90 ($95.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of €75.51 and a 200 day moving average of €70.78.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.