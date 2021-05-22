Labor Smart (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.03. Labor Smart shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 47,812,602 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

About Labor Smart (OTCMKTS:LTNC)

Labor Smart, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services primarily in the United States. The company supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing; and skilled trades' people and general laborers to commercial construction industries.

