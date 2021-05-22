Lear (NYSE:LEA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lear (NYSE:LEA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.35 billion-$21.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.42 billion.

Shares of Lear stock traded up $7.51 on Friday, hitting $188.29. The stock had a trading volume of 396,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,166. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.10 and a 200 day moving average of $166.18. Lear has a twelve month low of $102.17 and a twelve month high of $196.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lear will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

LEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.46.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

