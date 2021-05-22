Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $822,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $90.60. 1,354,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,944. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.