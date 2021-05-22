LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) CTO Stefan Galluppi Buys 3,796 Shares

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) CTO Stefan Galluppi acquired 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $39,478.40. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at $39,478.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LFMD traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,735,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,886. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61. LifeMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as an online direct-to-patient marketing and telemedicine company with a portfolio of health and wellness brands in the United States. It offers ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand offering virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that will offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

