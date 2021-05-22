Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.240-1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $847 million-$856 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.46 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. 85,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,629. The company has a market cap of $341.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $17.48.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.23 million. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 3.44%. Equities analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

