Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will announce sales of $73.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.59 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $41.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $276.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.90 million to $290.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $255.78 million, with estimates ranging from $211.85 million to $299.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LGND shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of LGND stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.49. The company had a trading volume of 125,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,015. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $219.75.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

