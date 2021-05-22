Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 2,800 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 241,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 69,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,839,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,132,000 after acquiring an additional 114,178 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.22. 2,727,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

