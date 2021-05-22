Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 4,100 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth $43,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.88.

NYSE CE traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $164.15. The stock had a trading volume of 728,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,903. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.14 and a 200-day moving average of $140.42.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

