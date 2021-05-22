Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 9,400 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned approximately 0.06% of Foot Locker worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FL. TheStreet raised shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.04.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FL traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.87. 3,612,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,819. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

