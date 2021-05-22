Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $2,612,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 101,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 46,373 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 489,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,739,000 after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

NYSE RGA traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,095. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.99 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.47.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

RGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.