Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,310,000 after buying an additional 631,896 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,399,000 after buying an additional 106,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,810,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after buying an additional 226,479 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $64.71. 4,852,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332,561. The stock has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.39. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.42%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

