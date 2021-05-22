Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in RingCentral by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $4,010,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 960.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 42,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 38,205 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $250.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.83. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at $56,168,490.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total transaction of $137,977.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,624.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,621 shares of company stock worth $15,916,669 over the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.33.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

