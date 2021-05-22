Lowe’s Companies, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.91 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.91 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $11.44 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.09.

NYSE:LOW opened at $192.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.59. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $119.07 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works

Earnings History and Estimates for Lowe`s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

