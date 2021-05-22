Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $383.94.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU traded down $5.97 on Monday, reaching $313.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,049. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $267.02 and a one year high of $399.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.96 and a 200-day moving average of $334.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

