Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $111.00 at B. Riley

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LITE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.47.

Lumentum stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.35. 1,794,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,479. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,057,000 after acquiring an additional 39,873 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $32,429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

