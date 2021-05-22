Lundin Gold’s (LUG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LUG. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lundin Gold to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.47.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.95. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$9.11 and a one year high of C$13.00.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$246.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 0.932285 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 105,500 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$1,065,792.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,850,114.23. Also, Senior Officer David Dicaire sold 13,800 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total value of C$146,910.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,550 shares in the company, valued at C$442,328.84. Insiders have sold 171,800 shares of company stock worth $1,740,171 over the last ninety days.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

