Macy’s (NYSE:M) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on M. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of M opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 971.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 633,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,100,000 after acquiring an additional 573,929 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 448.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 207,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 169,898 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 263.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 241,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 174,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

