Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) were up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAHMF)

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited engages in the automotive and farm equipment businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Others segments. It offers aircrafts, and airframe parts and assemblies; passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; personal and commercial watercrafts; motorcycles and scooters; construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand name; road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.