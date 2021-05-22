Main Street Research LLC Has $548,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.70.

Shares of HD traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $315.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,920,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,390. The company has a market capitalization of $339.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.19.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

