Main Street Research LLC Purchases 2,780 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after buying an additional 698,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after buying an additional 680,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $193.75. 2,231,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.44. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.21 and a 52-week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

