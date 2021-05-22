Main Street Research LLC Purchases 41,820 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,820 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $18,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after buying an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,768,000 after buying an additional 172,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,503,000 after buying an additional 179,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,396,000 after buying an additional 53,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.73.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $128.25.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

