Main Street Research LLC Sells 27 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 694.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $497.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,322,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,029. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $519.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $220.77 billion, a PE ratio of 80.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $397.86 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.