Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 92.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,670 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.43. 24,468,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,282,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The company has a market cap of $221.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.