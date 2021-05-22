Mark Breuer Buys 3,500 Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) Stock

DCC plc (LON:DCC) insider Mark Breuer acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, for a total transaction of £215,075 ($280,996.86).

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 6,280 ($82.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,267.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,864.69. DCC plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.19 billion and a PE ratio of 21.61.

Get DCC alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 107.85 ($1.41) per share. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $51.95. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DCC shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price objective on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 7,450 ($97.33) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DCC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,305.86 ($95.45).

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.