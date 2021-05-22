Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $918.01 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will report $918.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $871.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $480.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.14.

VAC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.76. 422,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,586. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.60 and its 200 day moving average is $152.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -42.51 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

In other news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $1,495,424.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,225,371.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,340.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,501. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

