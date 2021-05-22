Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $17,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,186,000 after buying an additional 1,704,020 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,906,000 after buying an additional 1,331,609 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $154,507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,383,000 after buying an additional 1,183,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,804. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $139.22. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.