Matrix AI Network Price Down 52.1% Over Last 7 Days (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0429 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $9.19 million and $1.60 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 52.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.56 or 0.00456489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010957 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000474 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.