Matthew Liddelow Buys 50,000 Shares of NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NSB) Stock

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NSB) insider Matthew Liddelow bought 50,000 shares of NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,150.00 ($8,678.57).

About NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited develops diagnostic and therapeutic treatments for neurodegenerative diseases through preclinical studies of patented technologies. The company's lead drug candidates include EmtinB for treatment of neurodegenerative dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and degenerative conditions of the optic nerve.

