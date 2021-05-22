McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,615 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,512. The firm has a market cap of $172.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.35. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

