McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LON:MCKS opened at GBX 225 ($2.94) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 226.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 207.28. McKay Securities has a 1-year low of GBX 166 ($2.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 239 ($3.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.68. The stock has a market cap of £209.32 million and a P/E ratio of -12.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from McKay Securities’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a yield of 2.38%. McKay Securities’s payout ratio is presently -0.40%.

McKay Securities Company Profile

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

