MD Financial Management Inc. Invests $389,000 in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 188,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 183,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 47,253 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 199,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 358,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 128,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

CNQ traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.09. 1,815,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $35.42.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

