Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $439.13

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 439.13 ($5.74) and traded as high as GBX 484.60 ($6.33). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 483 ($6.31), with a volume of 824,841 shares.

MGGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Meggitt from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 410.71 ($5.37).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 479.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 439.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82. The company has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96.

In other news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 2,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35), for a total value of £13,535.10 ($17,683.69).

About Meggitt (LON:MGGT)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

