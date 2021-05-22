Meridian Network Market Capitalization Tops $864,375.69 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded down 50.8% against the dollar. One Meridian Network coin can now be bought for $0.0790 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $864,375.69 and approximately $168,742.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00107426 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001974 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.01 or 0.00641598 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

