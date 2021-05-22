Metronome Trading Down 34.5% Over Last Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.36 or 0.00008828 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $39.50 million and $140,720.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00057561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.54 or 0.00358735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00185863 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003775 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.45 or 0.00810409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,041,832 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,458 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

