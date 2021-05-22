MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

MFA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Shares of MFA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. 1,460,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,972,277. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $4.47.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MFA Financial will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 144,361 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in MFA Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 299,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 44,915 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,536,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

