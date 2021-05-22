Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Buys 5,716 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.78. 565,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,313. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.20 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTA. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

