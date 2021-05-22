Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 625.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 89,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth $2,329,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

SC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.39. 487,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,832. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

