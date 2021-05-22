Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $131,451,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,434 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,826,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,564,000 after buying an additional 957,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,228.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 966,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after buying an additional 893,473 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $30.99. 3,107,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,479,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $32.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VICI shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

