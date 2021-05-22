Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.97 Million in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000. OneMain comprises approximately 1.6% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in OneMain by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.49. The company had a trading volume of 957,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.46. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

