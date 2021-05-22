MimbleWimbleCoin Market Cap Hits $87.46 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $87.46 million and approximately $156,144.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $8.15 or 0.00021510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.26 or 0.00486497 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004553 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $502.14 or 0.01325783 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000428 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000489 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,735,558 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

