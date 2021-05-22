Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTX traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.02. The company had a trading volume of 120,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,347. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average of $69.87. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

MTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,383,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

