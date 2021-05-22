Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of MBPFF stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

