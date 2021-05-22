Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.58 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,394 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.37. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

