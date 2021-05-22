Modefi 24-Hour Volume Reaches $771,038.00 (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last week, Modefi has traded down 41.1% against the US dollar. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $27.38 million and approximately $771,038.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00005702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00063148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00018505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.65 or 0.00909518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00088089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,784,464 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

