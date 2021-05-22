ModiHost (AIM) Market Capitalization Hits $145,435.54

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $145,435.54 and $36,067.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ModiHost

ModiHost is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

