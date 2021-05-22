Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

MTEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of MTEM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.22. 199,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,832. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $517.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.08.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. Analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,116,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,929,402.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 40,852 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $330,084.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,542,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,104,377.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,255,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,558,779 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

