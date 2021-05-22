Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,451 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $5,669,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Shares of MNST traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,000. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $66.62 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.00.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

