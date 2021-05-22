Morgan Stanley Boosts The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $12.00

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $11.20 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $11.00.

MAC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.33. 2,277,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,954,413. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27. The Macerich has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.20 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Macerich in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

